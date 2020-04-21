Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Nomura Securities

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Nomura Securities from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.44.

MHK stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,472. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 96,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

