Moller Financial Services Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moller Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,051,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,661,398. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

