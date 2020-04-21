Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 14,023,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TAP opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

