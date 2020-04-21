Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,784. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.