Morgan Stanley Cuts Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $62.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $46.12. 3,822,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,528. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

