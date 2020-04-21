Morgan Stanley Lowers Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $2.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

