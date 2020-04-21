Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Argus

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $64.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $37.00. 826,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $120,758.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

