Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MS. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $36.92. 9,989,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $120,758.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

