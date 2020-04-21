Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,989,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,758.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

