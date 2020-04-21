Morgan Stanley Trims Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price to $70.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.64. 6,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,162. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

