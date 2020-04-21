Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Morningstar stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,400,628.13. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,803,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,935,561.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,649,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

