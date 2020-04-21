Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.54.

Netflix stock traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.49. 12,533,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

