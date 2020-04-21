NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 14,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,789. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 203.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

