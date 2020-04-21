Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NHF opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

