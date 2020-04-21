NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $8.65 on Monday, hitting $237.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.10. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

