NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NL Industries by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 4,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.10. NL Industries has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

