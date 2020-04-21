Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,385. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.