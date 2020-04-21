Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Insperity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 273,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,446. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

