Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kellogg by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 2,414,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.