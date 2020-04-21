Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 6,779,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,102. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

