Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 491.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

