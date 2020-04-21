Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,759. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

