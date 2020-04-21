Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 9,671,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,844,037. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

