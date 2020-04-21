Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

