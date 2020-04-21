Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,415. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

