Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. 2,880,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

