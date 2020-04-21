Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 14,050,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,314,239. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

