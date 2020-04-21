Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Forward Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. 112,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

