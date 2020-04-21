Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. 3,605,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

