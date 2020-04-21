Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $114,854,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 265,652 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 809,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

