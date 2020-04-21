Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. 8,136,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028,747. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

