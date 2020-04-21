Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 2,776,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

