Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.77. 1,563,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

