Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,895. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

