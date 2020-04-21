Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

