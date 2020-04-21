Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $474.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.19 and a 200-day moving average of $481.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

