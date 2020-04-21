Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.54. 11,622,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.