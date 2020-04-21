Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,281. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

