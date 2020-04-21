Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

