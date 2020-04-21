Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 14,802 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,019,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,905. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.