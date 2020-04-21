Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 647,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,653. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

