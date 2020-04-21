Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,241. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.