Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. 938,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,953. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

