Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

HON traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,903. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

