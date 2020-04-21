Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

