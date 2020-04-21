Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 928 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,297,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.