Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

TXN traded down $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. 8,783,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,904,388. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.