Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,898. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

