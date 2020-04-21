NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives $44.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 2,488,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,048,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

