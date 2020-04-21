NuBits Price Hits $0.0344 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. NuBits has a total market cap of $378,136.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.02657077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00222358 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

